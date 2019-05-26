At least two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush by suspected militants in Mon area in Nagaland along the Indo-Myanmar border on Saturday. Four personnel were injured, an Army spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the banned National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) is suspected to be behind the attack. He added that Indian security forces have conducted intense operations against the group across the Indo-Myanmar border over the last couple of days.

The injured were airlifted to the Air Force base hospital in Jorhat in Assam, NDTV reported.

The patrol team was passing through the Mon area around 1.30 pm when an improvised explosive device blew up around them, PTI reported. The blast was followed by exchange of gunfire between security forces and militants, in which two Assam Rifles personnel were killed, the agency added.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the attack. “Reports of violence and attacks on security forces by unknown persons, in Mon district, is highly condemnable,” he tweeted. “I convey condolences to those who have been killed and wish speedy recovery for the injured. I further appeal for peace from all sections.”

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton ordered the police to thoroughly investigate the incident, Northeast Now reported.

NSCN(K) militants are also suspected to be behind the murders of National People’s Party MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others near Bogapani village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on May 21. The state police launched massive combing operations in the area following the attack.