A sitting MLA and six others were shot dead in Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, PTI reported. Police suspect militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland are behind the attack, The Sentinel reported.

National People’s Party leader Tirong Aboh, who was seeking a re-election from the West Khonsa Assembly seat, was on his way to his constituency when suspected militants opened fire at his vehicle near Bogapani village in Tirap district around 11.30 am, according to Tirap Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon said.

Khonsa West deputy commissioner told The Sentinel that 11 people were killed in the attack.

Aboh was travelling with four civilians and two police personnel, according to PTI. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is the president of the National People’s Party, said Aboh’s family was killed in the attack.

“The NPP [National People’s Party] is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family,” Sangma said on Twitter. “We condemn the brutal attack and urge Rajnath Singh and [the] PM to take action against those responsible for such attack.”

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Kumar Waii alleged a political rival was behind the attack, ANI reported. “I condemn this incident,” Waii said. “This kind of an incident has never taken place before. An inquiry into the incident is important.”

Assembly election were held along with Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the attack and urged the government to take action against those responsible. “I am shocked by the news of ambush of Tirong Aboh, MLA from Arunachal Pradesh’s Khonsa West Assembly Constituency, along with family and others accompanying him.”

