United States President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed concerns over North Korea’s recent missile testing, saying that “some small weapons” were fired. Trump made the comments in a tweet after he arrived in Japan.

“North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” Trump tweeted. He also took potshots at former United States Vice President Joe Biden saying that the North Korean leader had sent him “a signal”. “I have confidence that Chairman Kim [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un] will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

United States National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Saturday that the missile launches had violated United Nations resolutions on North Korea, AFP reported. The missile tests were also denounced by Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who called it “extremely regrettable”. He also said that they were in conflict with the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

Great morning of golf with Prime Minister @AbeShinzo at Mobara Country Club in Chiba, Japan! pic.twitter.com/EZeJ8znS51 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

The United States president on Sunday said that he wants to come to an agreement with Japan in order to address the trade imbalance between the two nations, BBC reported. He tweeted about trade relations with Japan, and said that “much will wait” until the elections in July where he expects “big numbers”. “Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan,” he tweeted. “Agriculture and beef heavily in play. Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers!”

Trump remains positive that the North Korean leader had vowed to denuclearise in the past. At the summit, Trump and Abe are likely to talk about tensions with North Korea which escalated after talks fell through at the Hanoi summit in Feburary, Japan Times reported.

On Friday, North Korea said that nuclear renegotiations with the United States would “never resume” unless the Trump administration discontinues its unilateral demands for disarmament.

Tensions between the two countries have been mounting ever since North Korea fired short-range missiles earlier this month. The United States had also seized a North Korean cargo ship for violating international sanctions.

In June 2018, when Trump and Kim had met for the first time, the North Korean leader had committed to the “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean Peninsula.