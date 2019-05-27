Jharkhand Congress President Ajoy Kumar resigned from his post on Monday, taking “moral responsibility” for the party’s abysmal performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the Hindustan Times reported. The heads of the party’s Uttar Pradesh and Odisha units have already quit from their posts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 11 of the 14 seats in the state, while its ally All Jharkhand Students Union won one. The Congress, meanwhile, got just one seat in the state. Nationally, the BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats to get a second straight term in power.

Kumar sent his resignation on May 24, a day after the election results, party spokesperson Alok Dubey said. “However, party’s performance was not that bad as we won Singhbhum comfortably and lost Khunti and Lohardaga by a wafer thin margin,” Dubey was quoted as saying.

In Khunti, the Congress lost by 1,445 votes, while the margin in Lohardaga was 10,363 votes.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had himself offered to resign on Saturday but the party’s working committee unanimously rejected it and requested him to continue in the post. Gandhi took full responsibility for the party’s defeat as it won just 52 seats.

Raj Babbar, the Congress’s Uttar Pradesh president, had sent his resignation to Gandhi on Friday. Babbar himself lost the election from the Fatehpur Sikri parliamentary constituency. “I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner,” he had tweeted. “I will meet the leadership and apprise it of my views.”

The party’s Karnataka campaign manager HK Patil and Odisha chief Niranjan Patnaik had also resigned after taking responsibility for the poor performance. The Congress won just one seat each in the two states.

Congress leader Yogendra Misra had also resigned as the president of the district committee in Amethi on Saturday after incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi lost to the BJP’s Smriti Irani. Gandhi, who lost by 55,120 votes, had been the Amethi MP since 2004.