Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said many democratic nations as young as India have degenerated into dictatorships. He made the comment while paying tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. It was an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he has described as an “insecure dictator” in the past.

Nehru died on May 27, 1964. “On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru ji’s contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress president, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and others paid tribute to India’s first prime minister at Shantivan in New Delhi in the morning.

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi and Congress President @RahulGandhi paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/WRq60m0MhZ — Congress (@INCIndia) May 27, 2019

Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships.



On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji’s contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2019

Modi also paid tribute to Nehru on Twitter. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary,” Modi tweeted. “We remember his contributions to our nation.”

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls while the Congress won a paltry 52 constituencies.