The India Meteorological Department on Monday said a heat wave was affecting parts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The weather department had forecast that the heatwave like condition will remain in some parts of Maharashtra until June 2. The department said maximum temperatures may rise to 46 or 47 degrees Celsius.

The public health department on Sunday said at least seven had died since January and 440 others were hospitalised after they suffered a heat stroke in Maharashtra, the Hindustan Times reported. The department has been issuing directives including precautionary measures to district authorities.

“The advisories are sent based on weekly temperature conditions and prediction data from the Indian Meteorology Department [IMD]. In our district and sub-district hospitals, we have set up heat clinics where the patients are being treated effectively,” said state surveillance officer Dr P Awte.