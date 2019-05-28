At least nine people have died after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported on Tuesday. “I have got information that eight people have died in Ramnagar,” a local official told the news agency. “Today [Tuesday], three people were admitted at the hospital out of which one person has passed away.”

Several local residents of Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill on Monday night. They were admitted to Ramnagar Community Health Centre.

Chief Minister Adityanath has directed senior officials to take action against the guilty, reported PTI. He has also asked the principal secretary of the excise department to conduct an inquiry. State Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh said a district administration official, five police officials and three head constable have been suspended with immediate effect.

The tragedy occurred three months after countrymade liquor claimed the lives of 108 people in the state and neighbouring Uttarakhand. Seventy-three deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh – 62 in Saharanpur and Meerut districts, and 11 in Kushinagar – and 35 people died in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar.