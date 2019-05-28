Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces on Tuesday in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

An unidentified police officer said security forces launched a search operation in the Kachwan forest area of Kokernag after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area. The officer said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants reportedly fired at the security forces.

Two suspected militants were killed in the gunfight and their bodies were recovered along with weapons, according to GNS Kashmir. The identities of the militants and their group affiliation are being ascertained.