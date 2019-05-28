At least 16 Trinamool Congress councillors of the Kanchrapara Municipality in West Bengal quit the All India Trinamool Congress Councillors’ Party, ANI reported. Three MLAs, including Subhrangshu Roy, a legislator from Bijpur and the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, also resigned from the party.

The councillors said that more than 2/3rd of the party in the municipality had quit their posts, and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

West Bengal: 16 TMC Councillors of the Kanchrapara Municipality collectively withdraw from AITC Councillor' Party. Subhrangshu Roy, son of BJP leader Mukul Roy also withdraws his membership. pic.twitter.com/h2F9wZf4SN — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

As many as 30 Trinamool Congress councillors, and three MLAs including Roy, reached New Delhi on Tuesday and joined the BJP, the Hindustan Times reported. Apart from the Kanchrapara municipality, councillors from the Halisahar and Naihati municipalities are also in New Delhi. The other MLAs who reportedly resigned are Sunil Singh from Noapara and Barrackpore’s Shilbhadra Dutta.

The Trinamool Congress won just 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party raised its tally from two seats in 2014 to 18 in the 2019 polls.

Subhrangshu Roy was expelled from the party on May 24, a day after the election results, for anti-party activities. “The manner in which he was expelled from the party just a day after Lok Sabha polls proves that there is no democracy in the Trinamool,” Halisahar Municipality Chairperson Anshuman Roy told the Hindustan Times. “So, we have come to Delhi to express our solidarity and join the BJP.”

Makhan Sinha, the vice chairperson of the Kanchrapara municipality, backed Anshuman Roy’s remarks. He said: “We have come to Delhi to join the BJP. There is no internal democracy in Trinamool. The dream with which we had been in Trinamool for years has been shattered.”

The defection of three MLAs will bring the Trinamool Congress’ strength in the West Bengal Assembly down to 210, which, however, is far ahead of the halfway mark of 148.

On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a rally in Serampore city in West Bengal, had claimed that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with him and would switch sides after the Lok Sabha polls ended.