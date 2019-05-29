Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik took oath as the chief minister of Odisha for a fifth consecutive term on Wednesday. Patnaik is the state’s longest serving chief minister.

Patnaik met the governor on Sunday to stake claim to form the government, hours after he was elected the leader of the Biju Janata Dal Legislature Party.

The Biju Janata Dal came back to power last week after winning 112 of 146 Assembly seats while it secured only 12 Lok Sabha constituencies, down from 20 in the 2014 General Elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, made inroads in the state and won 12 Lok Sabha seats, up from one in 2014, and saw its tally in the Assembly rise to 23, an increase of 13 constituencies.

Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik takes oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha. This is his 5th consecutive term as the Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/Wnagx75v76 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019

Governor Ganeshi Lal appointed on Tuesday appointed Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, Padmanabh Behera, Pratap Jena, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Sushant Singh, Naba Kishore Das, and Tukuni Sahu cabinet ministers on Patnaik’s recommendation, PTI reported quoting a communique from the Raj Bhavan.

Nine ministers of state are also expected to be sworn in. They are Ashok Chandra Panda, Sameer Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.

The strength of the council of ministers in Odisha is 21, including the chief minister. This is less than 15% of the strength of the Assembly as prescribed by the Sarkaria Commission.