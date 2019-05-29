The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state transport authorities to revoke driving licences issued to illiterate people, Bar and Bench reported on Wednesday. Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma described such drivers as a “menace for the pedestrians”.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by a person with a Light Motor Vehicles licence who sought a transport vehicle licence. The court, however, trained its gaze on the fact that he was issued a licence despite being unable to read and write.

The court ordered state authorities to incorporate a rule prohibiting the issuance of driving licences to illiterate people. “The license cannot be allowed to be issued for driving any kind of vehicle to an illiterate person as he is virtually a menace for the pedestrians as he would not be in a position to understand road signs and notices of caution written on boards for human safety on the highways as well as on roads in the cities,” Sharma said.

The court asked the authorities concerned to submit a report on the measure taken within a month of the order. The court scheduled the next hearing for July 5.