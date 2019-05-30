At least six people were killed and as many wounded in a suicide attack near the Marshal Fahim National Defence University in Kabul on Thursday, Tolo News reported, quoting police. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police spokesperson Firdaws Faramarz said the suicide bomber detonated the explosive when a soldier stopped him from walking beyond a point, AFP reported.

The military academy is located in the western part of the Afghan capital. The attack took place shortly after noon (1 pm Indian time).

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces are lodged in an annexe of the academy, AFP reported.