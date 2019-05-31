A second suicide attack in as many days rattled Kabul on Friday, leaving at least four civilians dead, Tolo News reported. According to AP, a car bomb targeting a United States military convoy exploded early in the morning in the city’s eastern neighbourhood, killing seven Afghans.

Bob Purtiman, an official with the US military in Kabul, said four service members received minor injuries when the suicide bomber struck the convoy as it was moving through the Yakatot locality, where US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces have complexes. The Afghan National Security Forces also operate facilities in the area.

According to witnesses, the explosion was so powerful that it blew out windows in neighbouring buildings. There was not much traffic on the streets as Friday is a day off in the country.

At least six people were killed and as many wounded in a suicide attack near the Marshal Fahim National Defence University in Kabul’s western part on Thursday. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces are lodged in an annexe of the academy.