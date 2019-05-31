The government on Friday announced that the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on June 17 and the Union Budget for the current financial year will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5.

Sitharaman was named the finance minister earlier in the day. In February, the government had presented an interim budget because of the upcoming elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the polls, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet took oath on Thursday.

The Cabinet held its first meeting on Friday evening. The dates of the Parliament session were announced in a media briefing after the meeting.

The speaker of the Lok Sabha will be elected on June 19. The government will table the Economic Survey on July 4. The session will go on till July 26.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament on June 20.