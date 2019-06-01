Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman was removed from the state Cabinet on Friday, reports said. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was reportedly unhappy with his alleged anti-party activities.

An official notification said the chief minister will oversee three of the four departments held by Barman while Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman will take care of one department, reported The Hindu. “Sudip Roy Barman ceases to be a member of the Council of Ministers,” the notification said.

Tripura Minister Sudip Roy Barman removed from the cabinet. He was Minister of Health & Family Welfare, IT, Science and Technology and PWD (DWS). pic.twitter.com/031wn1Ob7h — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019

Barman had reportedly asked voters to choose “eligible candidates” during campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections. Barman also did not campaign for the BJP in the General Elections, NDTV reported.

Barman, who is the son of former Tripura Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Burman, had quit the Congress in 2016 and joined the Trinamool Congress. A year later, he and five other Trinamool Congress MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Barman played an important role in strengthening the BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura coalition in the state during the 2018 Assembly elections.