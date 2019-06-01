Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday took charge as the Union home minister. Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he took charge of the Home Ministry.

“Today, I took charge as India’s home minister,” Shah tweeted. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for believing in me. It is the Modi’s government prime objective to ensure the country’s security and their prosperity. I will try my best to fulfil this under Modi ji’s leadership.”

Shah was received at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials. Ministers of State for the Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy and Nityananda Rai also took charge on Saturday, PTI reported

BJP leader Rajnath Singh took charge of the Ministry of Defence and immediately held a meeting with Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and newly-appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh. Minister of State Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

Singh visited the National War Memorial before he took charge as the defence minister. “These fallen heroes represent the character of India who has a long history of courage, sacrifice and patriotism,” he said on Twitter.

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar assumed charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, while Babul Supriyo also assumed charge as the minister of state of the environment ministry.

Javadekar, who was the environment minister for two years in the previous government, called it a “ghar wapsi” or homecoming. “Progress and environment protection are possible together and that will be the guiding force for our ministry,” PTI quoted Javadekar as saying. “The Modi government in the last five years has shown that it is possible.”

Javadekar had assumed charge of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday.

Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took charge of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare ministry, according to ANI. He is also the minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal took charge of their respective ministries on Friday.