Two suspected militants are believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, reported Greater Kashmir.

Unidentified officials said they have recovered the bodies and taken them to the District Police Lines, Shopian. The police said the two people were identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and his associate Sajad Ahmad, both residents of Kulgam. One suspected militant reportedly managed to escape.

The gunfight started after the militants ambushed an Army patrol party at Moolu Chitragam area of the district. “There was an exchange of fire,” an unidentified police official told The Hindu. “Two militants behind the attack are believed dead. Security forces were searching the area for the bodies and weapons.”

More details are awaited.