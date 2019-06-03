A court in Delhi on Monday allowed businessman Robert Vadra to travel abroad for six weeks for medical reasons, ANI reported. Vadra’s counsel had told the court last week that the businessman has a small tumour in his large intestine, and wants to get a second medical opinion in London. Vadra had also sought to fly to two other countries.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar on Monday permitted Vadra to travel to the United States and the Netherlands but not London, following which the businessman withdrew his travel request to the UK. The court added that any lookout circulars issued during this period will remain suspended.

It had reserved its order on Vadra’s application last week after the Enforcement Directorate opposed Vadra’s plea. “His custodial interrogation is required and may flee,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate, had told the court on May 29. “He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be is routine medical check up.”

Vadra is under the investigative agency’s scanner for land deals in London, Rajasthan and the Delhi-National Capital Region that are allegedly illegal. Vadra, who is the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, has claimed that he has been called 11 times for questioning so far.