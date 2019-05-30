Businessman Robert Vadra on Thursday claimed that he had been questioned by investigation agencies 11 times for 70 hours so far. Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for making allegedly illegal property deals. The businessman appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Thursday, PTI reported.

“I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approx 70 hours,” Vadra tweeted. “In future also, I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations.” Vadra said he has full faith in the Indian judiciary. “I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary. I have & will adhere to all summons/norms of govt agencies,” he asserted.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Wednesday opposed Vadra’s plea in a Delhi court seeking permission to fly to the United Kingdom and two other countries citing health problems. “His custodial interrogation is required and may flee,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate, told the court. The court reserved its order on Vadra’s application for June 3.

Vadra is under the investigation agency’s scanner for land deals in London, Rajasthan and the Delhi-National Capital Region that are allegedly illegal. He appeared before the directorate in Delhi several times for questioning in February.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier moved the Delhi High Court seeking the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra. The anticipatory bail was granted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on April 1. The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea. Vadra has been asked to file his response by July 17.

The directorate has alleged that Vadra bought property worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore) using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channelled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.