The Andhra Pradesh government of YS Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to restore the “general consent” for the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct inquiries in the state, YSR Congress Party General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy tweeted on Monday. It was withdrawn last year by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. An official order has not yet been issued.

“Chandrababu Naidu had started an agitation that no one should question him,” Vijay Sai Reddy said. “He banned the CBI, prevented Income Tax raids, and objected Enforcement Directorate searches. Now, Jagan has issued directions allowing CBI in the state. The thieves are no longer protected. Are you seeing this Chandrababu?”

Jaganmohan Reddy, who took over as chief minister last week, took the decision in a meeting last week, The News Minute reported.

తానేం చేసినా అడ్డుకోరాదని చంద్రబాబు ఒక ఉద్యమమే చేశారు. సీబీఐని బ్యాన్ చేశారు. ఐటీ దాడులను అడ్డుకున్నారు. ఈడీ ఎలా వస్తుందని గుడ్లురిమారు. సీబీఐని రాష్ట్రంలోకి అనుమతిస్తూ జగన్ గారు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేశారు. దొంగలను రక్షించేది లేదని తేల్చిచెప్పారు. చూస్తున్నారా చంద్రబాబూ? — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) June 3, 2019

In November, the Naidu-led government withdrew the consent citing lack of confidence in the CBI after the agency’s senior officers accused each other of corruption.Telugu Desam Party member Lanka Dinakar had also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the investigative agency as a tool against political opponents.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also withdrawn permission to the central agency to function in the state.