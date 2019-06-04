The big news: Search for missing IAF aircraft with 13 on board continues, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mayawati reportedly blamed the alliance with SP for Uttar Pradesh poll drubbing, and NSA Ajit Doval was appointed for a second term.
A look at the headlines right now:
- IAF aircraft with 13 on board goes missing after taking off from Jorhat, search mission launched: The Indian Air Force said a C-130 jet, another AN-32 aircraft and an Mi-17 fighter jet, as well as an Army helicopter has been sent on the search mission.
- ‘SP-BSP will fight for social justice,’ says Akhilesh Yadav amid reports of Mayawati blaming alliance for poor poll performance: The Lok Sabha elections were not fought on issues, it was fought on something else, the Samajwadi Party chief said.
- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval gets a second term and Cabinet rank: He oversaw the Balakot air strike after the Pulwama terror attack in February, and the 2016 surgical strikes.
- Centre revises draft education policy after protests against ‘Hindi imposition’: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, the Congress in Telangana and music composer AR Rahman welcomed the Centre’s decision.
- Mamata Banerjee targets EVMs again – wants fact-finding panel and calls for return to ballot papers: The West Bengal chief minister said Opposition parties should come together to demand the use of ballot papers.
- Women can soon travel for free on metro and buses in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal: The chief minister said the state will try to implement this within two or three months.
- Bombay HC upholds validity of clause that provides death penaltyfor repeat rape offenders: The court dismissed petitions filed by three rape convicts in the 2013 Shakti Mills rape cases.
- Google Doodle celebrates 50 years of Pride history: Doodler Nate Swinehart said the Pride parade has empowered and given a voice to a bright and vibrant community.
- In Sri Lanka, eight Muslim ministers resign in solidarity with colleague accused of Islamist ties: They accused the government of failing to guarantee the security of their community.
- Jet Airways employees meet ministers of finance and civil aviation to discuss airline’s revival: Representatives of Employees’ Union of Jet Airways met Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and handed over a memorandum to him.