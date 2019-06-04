Five men allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Pali district on May 26 and uploaded a video of the crime on social media, PTI quoted the police as saying on Monday. Four of the five accused have reportedly been arrested.

In her complaint to the police on Sunday, the woman alleged that the incident occurred when she was on her way to a temple with a friend. The complainant’s husband is a labourer.

A case has been registered against the five men under sections of the Indian Penal Code for gang rape, wrongful restraint, thrashing, and molestation, among others, the police said.

Kishor Singh Bhati, who is in charge of the Industrial Area police station, identified the four accused as Jitendra Bhaat, Govind Bhaat – both 20 years old – 24-year-old Dinesh Bhaat, and 22-year-old Mahendra Bhaat. The fifth person, Sanjay Bhaat, is absconding.

The accused will be produced in a court after police interrogation. Meanwhile, the complainant has been sent for medical examination, Bhati added.