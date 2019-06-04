A 26-year-old man was beaten to death with a cement slab by two people after he slapped their elderly father for urinating near his house in South Delhi’s Govind Puri area early on Monday, PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal claimed the victim, Lilu, was a “bad character” and had 17 criminal cases, including snatching and robbery, registered against him.

The incident happened when Lilu and his wife Pinky were sitting outside their house because of a power cut in the area, IANS reported.

The police said an argument broke out when Lilu objected to public urination. “When a 65-year-old man, who stayed in the neighbouring area, came and urinated on the street, Lilu objected and later slapped the person following an argument,” Biswas told IANS. “Soon the two sons of the elderly man came to their father’s rescue and a fight broke between Lilu and them.”

“One of two brothers then picked up a big cement slab from the street and hit Lilu on the head with it. The accused repeatedly hit Lilu until he become unconscious,” Biswas added.

Lilu was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Science where he was declared brought dead.

Biswal told PTI that the victim’s brother claimed he saw Lilu being beaten by Ravi, Neel Kamal, their father Man Singh and mother Meera when he was on his way home.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are looking for the accused.