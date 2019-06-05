Days after taking over as the chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh issued guidelines aimed at tweaking contemporary social and ceremonial practices for optimum utilisation of resources and manpower, reports said.

Singh took charge as the 24th Chief of Naval Staff on May 31. He is the first helicopter pilot to take over the top post. Before taking charge as the naval chief, Singh was the flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

“Ladies should remain seated except when the President of India or the governor enters an auditorium or an event,” The Times of India quoted from the new directive. There is no need for “clapping/cheering/applause or fawning gestures” during such occasions, the guidelines said, according to the newspaper.

Among other things, Singh has stressed that same standards of food, drinks and cutlery should be followed for all ranks of Navy personnel at official functions. He has asked personnel to discontinue the provision of multiple stand-by cars for Chief of Naval Staff and discouraged presentation of bouquets to senior officers or their spouses, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials.

“Juniors [should] be encouraged to be disciplined and respectful but not subservient,” the guidelines state. “Refreshment and meals to be simple and devoid of ostentation.”

The Navy chief’s guidelines also directed that women and children should not be lined up to receive or see off dignitaries.

Singh has discouraged the use of third person while addressing senior officers. He also added that officials should curtail overt demonstrations of hierarchy in the Navy, like the repeated references to the “full titles” of senior officers in speeches and citation of official decorations, except in formal correspondences and occasions, NDTV reported.

“As a modern fighting force, it is important that we imbibe contemporary social and ceremonial procedures towards optimal utilisation of manpower and resources,” the guidelines read.