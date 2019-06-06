A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi has set up two Cabinet panels to tackle slowing growth and unemployment, say reports: The prime minister is likely to head the two Cabinet committees. Monsoon delayed by a week, onset over Kerala likely to be around June 8, says IMD: The weather department has forecast a normal monsoon this season. Rohit Sharma’s ton, Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-for power India to easy win over South Africa: Chahal returned figures of 4/51 to rip the heart out of the South African batting line-up in the six-wicket win. Donald Trump blames India, China and Russia for pollution, says can’t breathe in some cities: Trump told ITV that the United States has among the ‘cleanest climates’. Eight districts in Karnataka and seven in Tamil Nadu put on high alert for Nipah virus: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the measures in place, and said the situation was under control. BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj meets rape-accused MLA in jail to thank him for election win: The parliamentarian from Unnao said Kuldeep Singh Sengar was one of the most popular legislators in the state. At least 60 pro-democracy protestors killed by Army in Sudan, says Opposition group: The Transitional Military Council, which is in power in the African country at present, agreed to initiate talks with the Opposition on Wednesday. IAF choppers remain unable to retrieve bodies of five mountaineers: Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the choppers returned to base after three attempts, due to air turbulence, height and terrain. ‘Make Tamil an official language in central government offices,’ says DMK chief MK Stalin: Stalin had earlier said that the Centre was trying to impose Hindi through the three-language formula. ‘Such people have no religion,’ says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Giriraj Singh’s remarks on Iftar party: Kumar said some people have developed an attitude to say unnecessary things to remain in the limelight.