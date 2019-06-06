In a big setback to the Congress in Telangana, 12 of its 18 MLAs on Thursday met Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy and gave him a representation seeking to merge the Congress Legislature Party with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, PTI reported.

The Congress won 19 out of 119 seats in the Telangana Assembly during the elections held late last year. On Wednesday, the Congress’ in the House came down to 18 when the party’s Telangana state unit chief Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda.

Tandoor Congress MLA Rohith Reddy earlier met the ruling party’s Working President KT Rama Rao and pledged his loyalty to their party.

Senior Congress legislator Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy said the 12 MLAs have decided to work with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the development of the state. Reddy also confirmed that they gave a representation to the Speaker requesting him to merge them with the TRS.

“We held a special meeting of the Congress Legislature Party,” Reddy was quoted as saying by the news agency. “The 12 members supported the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and wanted to work with him. We gave a representation to the speaker and requested him to merge us with the TRS.”

Uttam Kumar Reddy, meanwhile, criticised the chief minister calling the development “most shameless and brazen murder of democracy” in Telangana. “KCR buys a few @INCTelangana MLAs and the defectors apply for merger of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into TRSLP even while their disqualification petitions are pending with the Speaker,” he tweeted.

He further said, “When a writ petition was filed in the Hon’ble High Court, it ruled that there is no urgency in the matter. Yet, KCR is pressurising the Speaker to illegally & immorally merge the CLP into TRSLP. Can KCR not tolerate a Dalit as the CLP leader?”

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Congress will fight it democratically...We are looking for the Speaker since morning, he is missing. You people help us in finding him,” Reddy added.

If the Speaker accepts the requests of the 12 MLAs, Congress might lose the Opposition party status as its strength will come down to just six.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen led by Asaduddin Owaisi has seven members in the Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has just one.