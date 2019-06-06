The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed real-estate giant Unitech to refund more than Rs 53 lakh to Gurugram residents Abhishek Agarwal and Mani Agarwal after it failed to hand over an apartment to them, PTI reported on Thursday. The apex consumer body asked the company to pay back the money within three months along with a compensation of 10% annual simple interest.

The consumer commission ruled in favour of the Agarwals after the company delayed handing over the possession of their apartment by seven years. “Refund the entire principal amount of Rs 53,73,561 to the complainants along with compensation in the form of simple interest at 10% per annum with effect from the date of each payment till the date of full refund,” said Justice V K Jain, the presiding member of the redress panel.

The real-estate company was also asked to pay the Agarwals Rs 25,000 litigation cost. The two had booked an apartment at a residential society that the real estate company was supposed to build in Greater Noida. They were supposed to get possession of the apartment by November 30, 2011, according to the allotment letter.

However, it was unceremoniously shifted to another project of the company. This apartment was supposed to be delivered by June 29, 2012.