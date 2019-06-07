Eight Indians were among 17 killed in a bus accident in Dubai on Thursday, the local Indian embassy said. The embassy said it was in touch with the relatives of some of the deceased and was awaiting further details about others to inform their families.

Five persons were critically injured in the accident. The bus had come from Oman.

The embassy said the deceased Indians have been identified as Rajagopalan, Feroz Khan Pathan, Reshma Feroz Khan Pathan, Deepak Kumar, Jamaludeen Arakkaveettil, Kiran Johnny, Vasudev and Tilakram Jawahar Thakur.

The embassy added that the consulate general met the relatives as well as hospital authorities and police officers late on Thursday and assured them of all help. It also said that four Indians have been discharged from hospital after receiving first aid.

The bus, with 31 people on board, overran a traffic signal near a metro station, the Dubai Police tweeted. The 17 people who died in the accident were of different nationalities, they added. The dead as well as the injured were taken to Rashid Hospital.

