West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday demanded for a collegium to be set up, akin to the Supreme Court, in order to appoint election commissioners. She accused the Election Commission of India of having a partisan approach during the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

Banerjee urged all the opposition parties to come together to demand the constitution of a committee that would investigate into other electoral malpractices. “There are numerous evidences of Electronic Voting Machines programming and electoral malpractices,” Banerjee said at a press conference. “We think there should be a fact-finding committee to unravel the tampering of EVMs, Hawala transactions.”

Banerjee said that a collegium could be put in place to appoint the election commissioners as “three nominated members can not have the mandate to conduct the polls”.

The West Bengal chief minister also spoke about her decision to not attend the NITI Aayog meeting on June 15. “They only set the agenda without consulting us,” she said, according to PTI. “And the agenda they set are completely unimportant in terms of state-related matters. We are also not allowed to speak.”

Earlier in the day, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informing him that she will not attend the meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog on June 15. She claimed that it was fruitless for her to attend the meeting since “the NITI Aayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans”.