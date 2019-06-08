A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to Narendra Modi again, seeks talks on Kashmir, other matters, say reports: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote to his new Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and also expressed the need for dialogue.
  2. Two arrested for allegedly killing child in Aligarh, will be booked under National Security Act: The Uttar Pradesh Police has set up a special investigation team to look into the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh.
  3. Retired soldier held in detention centre for foreigners granted bail by Gauhati High Court: Mohammed Sanaullah has been asked to furnish bail bond of Rs 20,000 and directed not to move out of Kamrup district without the police’s approval.
  4. Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy to have five deputy chief ministers: The deputy chief ministers will be one each from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minority and Kapu communities.
  5. Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath unveils seven-foot-tall Ram statue in Ayodhya museum: The chief minister said everyone should have the same goal of building a grand Ram temple in the city.
  6. Conrad Sangma-led NPP given national party status by Election Commission: It is the first political party from the North East to receive the status.
  7. ‘When leadership does not act, these things will happen,’ says Veerappa Moily on infighting in Congress: The former Union minister said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi must not resign and must instead step in to curb dissidence in the party’s state units.
  8. Delhi’s health scheme is ten times bigger than Ayushman Bharat, Arvind Kejriwal tells Centre: Kejriwal claimed lakhs of patients from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh go to Delhi for treatment despite Ayushman Bharat being in place in those states.
  9. Hours before arrival of monsoon, red alert sounded in four Kerala districts: Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode may experience ‘isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall’ in the coming days, said the weather department.
  10. RBI issues new guidelines on resolution of bad loans: According to the new guidelines, lenders should review accounts within 30 days of default and initiate a resolution plan before the default.