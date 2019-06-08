The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday warned non-governmental organisations of penal action if they have changed their office-bearers without informing it. The ministry said that the NGOs must inform it of the changes within a month, The Hindu reported.

NGOs registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, which makes them eligible to receive foreign donations, have to submit an online application for addition, deletion and change of details about office-bearers and key functionaries.

“It is noticed that some associations/persons, having been registered under the Act, have changed their office-bearers/key functionaries without approval from the MHA and without updating this data on a real time basis through the online application meant for change of these details,” the order read. “All such associations are hereby called upon to submit online changes failing which penal action shall be initiated under the appropriate provisions of the FCRA Act, 2010 and Rules, 2011.”

An unidentified senior official of the ministry, which is now headed by Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, told the Hindustan Times that the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are probing some NGOs that have received slush funds. “The notification only reiterates the rule position,” he added.

In April, the Union Home Ministry, under Rajnath Singh, had cancelled the registration of Greenpeace India under the FCRA Act, alleging that the organisation’s activities had hampered the country’s economic growth.

In January, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that in the last three years, more than 4,800 NGOs have been barred from receiving foreign funding after their licences to receive such money were cancelled. Rijiju said these NGOs had failed to file their annual returns.