Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha election campaign was filled with “lies, poison and hatred”, while the Congress stood for truth, love and affection, PTI reported. Gandhi was addressing party workers in Wayanad in Kerala.

Gandhi had won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over four lakh votes.

“On the national level, we are fighting poison,” he said in Kalpetta town. “Modi’s campaign was filled with lies, poison, hatred and divided the people of the country. He used lies in the election... Congress stood for truth, love and affection.”

“He represents the worst sentiments of this country,” Gandhi said, according to ANI. “He represents anger, he represents hatred, he represents insecurity and he represents lies.”

On Friday, Gandhi had begun his three-day visit to Wayanad. Gandhi met senior leaders of the United Democratic Front, including Ramesh Chennithala and PK Kunhalikutty. He conducted roadshows in Nilambur and Eranad.

“Modi may have money, he may have the media by his side, he may have rich friends,” Gandhi had said in Malappuram district on Friday. “But the Congress will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP. The intolerance created by BJP and Modi will be dealt by the Congress party with love and affection.”

Incidentally, Modi is also on a visit to Kerala on Saturday. In the temple town of Guruvayur, Modi said: “Those who made us win are ours, those who did not make us win are also ours. Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi.”

He added that some political pundits have wondered why the prime minister was going to Kerala when the Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. “But this is our culture, our thinking,” Modi said according to ANI.

The Congress and its allies won 19 out of the 20 seats in Kerala. However, at the national level, the Congress won just 52 seats, and the BJP 303 seats.