Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday condemned the incident in which a woman was seen beating her 80-year-old mother-in-law in Mahendragarh district, a video of which is being widely shared on social media. The chief minister confirmed that a case has been registered in the matter and the accused was arrested.

“This is deplorable and condemnable, such behavior should not be tolerated in civilised society,” Khattar wrote on Twitter.

The incident which took place at Niwaz Nagar village in Narnaul town of Mahendragarh district was captured by a girl in the neighbourhood, PTI reported. The elderly woman, identified as Chand Bai, is seen sitting helpless on a cot in the video when her daughter-in-law Kanta Devi is attacking her.

“She [accused] could not take care of the old woman and considered her to be a burden. That is why she assaulted her,” said Chander Mohan, Narnaul superintendent of police.

Chand Bai is a widow, whose husband was an assistant sub-inspector in the Border Security Force.

Kanta Devi was arrested on Saturday morning and has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police recorded Chand Bai’s statements and got her medical examination done.