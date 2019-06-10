Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from cricket with immediate effect. The hero of India’s successful campaign in 2011 World Cup made the announcement in Mumbai on Monday.

Yuvraj has played 40 Tests for India scoring 1900 runs with three centuries and 11 half-centuries. His average in Test cricket is 33.92.

But it was limited-overs cricket where Yuvraj shone the brightest. He made his debut against Kenya in 2000 and in 304 one-day internationals since then, Yuvraj scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55. The left-hander made 14 hundreds and 52 half-centuries coming to bat in them middle order for India.

In the bowling department, Yuvraj has taken 111 wickets. His all-round performance in the World Cup eight years ago was crucial as India won the cup after 28 years. Yuvraj was awarded the man-of-the-tournament.

But soon after he was diagnosed with a germ cell cancer. He returned to play in 2012 but could not match his previous form. Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017.

Yuvraj Singh holds the distinction of being the only player to:



- Win the World Cup, T20 World Cup and U19 CWC

His record in T20Is is also exceptional. In 51 matches played, he has scored 1177 with a highest score of 77*. The runs came at an average of 28.02 and a strike rate of 136.38. His eight fifties in T20Is include the fastest-ever one as well which he hit off just 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

