West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of attempting to incite violence in the state with help from Bharatiya Janata Party workers. Banerjee alleged that the saffron party was conspiring to bring down her government, PTI reported.

Her comments came on a day the BJP observed a “black day” in the state to protest against theviolence that broke out in Sandeskhali in the Basirhat area of North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. The saffron party also declared a 12-hour bandh in Basirhat. A Trinamool Congress worker and two BJP leaders were killed in the violence. However, the BJP has claimed that five of its workers were killed, and the Trinamool Congress has said six of its workers died in the violence.

“They [BJP] are spending crores and crores of money to spread fake news through different social networking websites,” Banerjee said at a press conference at the state secretariat. She added that the Centre “cannot shrug off its responsibility” when violence or riots break out in a state.

The West Bengal chief minister claimed that inciting violence was part of the BJP’s “game plan” to stifle her voice. “...because they know that Mamata Banerjee is the only person in the country to raise voice against them,” the Trinamool Congress leader added. “This conspiracy to bring down our government will not succeed.”

Banerjee hit out at the Centre for sending her government an advisory. In the advisory, issued on Sunday, the Union government expressed “deep concern” over the violence in Sandeshkhali and asked the state government to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. The state government wrote to the Centre the same day, informing it that the situation was under control and that there had been “a few stray post-poll clashes in the state”.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. “I have told PM Modi and the home minister about the ground situation in the state,” Tripathi told NDTV.