The Aligarh district administration in Uttar Pradesh on Monday suspended internet services in Khair tehsil till midnight amid rumours on social media about murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl last week. The police are monitoring all posts on the matter and warned punitive steps would be taken against anti-social elements, PTI quoted District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh as saying.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped on May 31 and a first information report was filed at the Tappal police station the same day. The child’s body was found on June 2 in a garbage dump. The police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case.

The official said a few people were circulating fake video clips on social media and such posts were likely to inflame communal tension. After the fake videos appeared on social media, police deployment in Tappal town was increased. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were also implemented.

On Sunday, the police had thwarted an attempt by some groups in Tappal to hold a meeting to vent anger against the perpetrators of the crime, PTI reported. “The situation is under control,” said Special Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari. “We will not allow anyone to create discord under the garb of genuine protest.”

On Monday, Kulhari suspended Tappal Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava. Five police officials were suspended last week. “Due to some incidents, the police have to go on the backfoot,” Director General of Police OP Singh told News18. “We have reviewed five to six such incidences and all the crimes were committed by people known to the victims or their families. Most of these incidents took place in rural areas. In all the recent cases, culprits and accused were caught. Chief minister has called a review meeting.”