Two suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Awneera area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police spokesperson said a cordon and search operation was launched in Awneera early on Tuesday after receiving information on the presence of militants, PTI reported.

The spokesperson said the suspected militants opened fire at the security forces. “Two terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing by the security forces,” the police official said. “Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter.”

The identities and affiliations of the militants are being ascertained, police said.

Authorities suspended mobile internet service in Shopian during the gunfight, according to Rising Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range, SP Pani, said the bodies of the two suspected militants have been handed over to their families, ANI reported. “It was a clean operation, there was no collateral damage,” Pani said. He said a final search of the area has been completed and a case has been registered.