An Indian solider was killed on Thursday after Pakistan allegedly violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, PTI reported. The soldier was identified as 24-year-old Yash Paul, according to ANI.

Unidentified defence officials said Pakistani troops resorted to shelling and firing on forward posts in Pallanwala, Jogwan and Keri areas in Sunderbani sector, AIR reported. Indian and Pakistani forces exchanged gunfire.

This is the second instance of a solider dying in ceasefire violations this week in Rajouri district. On Monday, a solider was killed and three people were injured when Pakistani troops fired across the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

J&K: Army rifleman 24 year old Yash Paul lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector earlier today pic.twitter.com/7kY8FBrhCU — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019

Pakistani troops have allegedly violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the Line of Control since January, PTI reported. The border skirmishes increased after India claimed to have launched an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force.