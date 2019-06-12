India’s consumer price inflation rate rose marginally to 3.05% in May, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index inflation for the month of April stood at 2.99%.

Data showed that food prices grew 1.83% in May compared to 1.1% in April. Food prices have been steadily rising since March, NDTV reported.

The inflation rate for vegetables stood at 5.46%, while the price of cereals and products grew at the same rate of 1.24%. Prices of health products rose 8.01% while meat and fish cost 8.12% more. While the retail prices in the education sector rose 6.69%, miscellaneous items cost 4.62% more.

The retail prices of fruits fell by 5.17%, and the retail price of sugar and confectionery declined 0.27%.

The data showed that CPI-based inflation remained under the Reserve Bank of India’s target level of 4%, Moneycontrol reported.

In May, the government announced that India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate had declined to 5.8% in the last quarter of the financial year 2018-’19. This was the slowest pace of growth in 17 quarters. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation also revised the GDP growth for 2018-’19 downwards to 6.8% from the earlier estimated 7%.

India’s factory output, meanwhile, picked up in April to 3.4%, the data released by the ministry showed. The industrial output growth in February and March was 0.1%. The data showed that manufacturing, which accounts for 78% weightage in the Index of Industrial Production, grew 2.8% in April, while mining and electricity grew 5.1% and 6%.