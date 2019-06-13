Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat and will only affect the coastal regions of the state, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday morning. The severe cyclonic storm was earlier predicted to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon.

“It will pass nearby from Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka,” Manorama Mohanty, a scientist at IMD, Ahmedabad, told ANI. “Its effect will be seen on the coastal regions as there will be heavy wind speed and heavy rain as well.”

M Rajeevan, the secretary at the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the cyclone has made a small deviation. “It may not make landfall,” he told PTI. “It will only skirt the coast. But, its effect will be there with strong winds and heavy rain.”

In its morning bulletin, the weather department said the the very severe cyclonic storm moved north northwestwards with a speed of about 11 kmph. “It is very likely to move nearly north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph,” it added.

Over three lakh people were evacuated from coastal Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu on Wednesday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked tourists in Dwarka, Somnath, Sasan and Kutch to leave for safer places. More than 10,000 tourists to Dwarka, Somnath, Porbandar and Diu have been sent back through state transport buses.

Naval diving teams have been kept on standby. The National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force and the Border Security Force have been put on high alert. All schools and colleges along the coastline will remain closed.

Fisherfolk have also been advised against venturing into the sea along the Gujarat coast till June 15. Beaches in the Konkan region have been closed for the public, reported ANI.

Western Railway has announced that all trains passing through the coastal areas have either been short-terminated or cancelled for two days from 6 pm on Wednesday. Western Railway also said that three special trains are scheduled to run in Rajkot division, Bhavnagar division and Veraval to evacuate people from coastal areas in Gujarat. As many as 40 trains have been cancelled and 28 short-terminated. The Airports Authority of India suspended flight operations at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla for 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Centre was in touch with state governments. “The Central Government is closely monitoring the situation due to Cyclone Vayu in Gujarat and other parts of India,” he tweeted. “I have been constantly in touch with state governments. NDRF and other agencies are working round the clock to provide all possible assistance.” The prime minister said he was praying for the safety and well-being of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu.