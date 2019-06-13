Two minor boys allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the police said. Officials at Sarai police station detained the accused a day after the incident, PTI reported.

The incident took place in Mahraul village under the jurisdiction of Sarai police station. “The girl had gone to bathe at a waterbody in the village when the two boys sexually assaulted her,” said Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Ranjan. “On reaching home, she complained about health problems, after which her parents took her to the district hospital.”

Medical examination has confirmed that the girl was raped. She is currently receiving treatment at Nehru hospital in Singrauli, The Times of India reported.

Initially, the parents could not figure out what had happened to the girl and assumed that she had been bitten by some insect. “The girl was first taken to the community health centre in Sarai, then she was referred to district hospital for treatment,” Kotwali police station in charge Manish Tripathi said. “The survivor was bleeding profusely but her condition has improved.”

The police were informed after the girl told the nurses what had happened. The two boys, who are 14 and 15 years old, have been detained and charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

This comes days after an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from a slum in Bhopal on Saturday night, was raped and murdered. The postmortem report said she was strangulated to death after rape. Six police officials were suspended on Sunday for their alleged inaction. On Monday, the Bhopal Police arrested the accused, identified as Vishnu Mohare, from Mortakka village in Khandwa district.