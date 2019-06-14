Doctors’ strike: Medics at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital resign en masse, say reports
The agitation by junior doctors in West Bengal entered its fourth day on Friday.
Junior doctors across West Bengal on Friday continued their strike for the fourth day. The ongoing strike has paralysed services in most of West Bengal’s government hospitals.
Expressing solidarity with them, doctors in many other parts of the country are staging protests. The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association condemned the violence in Bengal and said they will boycott work on Friday. The Delhi Medical Association also called for a statewide complete medical bandh on Friday.
The junior doctors at the hospital went on a strike on Tuesday, a day after the family of a patient allegedly attacked two interns. Soon, the protests spread to state-run medical facilities across the state. On Thursday, the agitating doctors defied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ultimatum to return to work by 2 pm. Banerjee alleged that the protestors were outsiders and a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Live updates
1.17 pm: At least 14 doctors from Sagar Dutta Medical College in Kamarhati, 67 doctors from Birbhum district hospital in Suri and five from North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri have resigned, reports News18.
1.11 pm: Doctors across the government and private hospitals in Telangana stage token protests, say reports.
1.10 pm: Doctors of civil hospital in Ludhiana hold a symbolic protest against the attack in Kolkata, reports Hindustan Times.
1.09 pm: Theatre personality Kaushik Sen also visits the hospital to express solidarity with the movement, reports The Times of India.
1.07 pm: Actor-director Aparna Sen visits NRS Medical College and Hospital. “I would like to request the state chief minister to please come here and talk to the junior doctors,” she says, according to News18. “You head the health ministry. Don’t you think that you should come here and talk to these junior doctors? My earnest request to you is to meet them here without any condition. Do you think that it will be good for Bengal if they will leave our state?”
1.06 pm: Doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata resign en masse, reports The Times of India.
1.04 pm: Doctors in Bengaluru protest against the violence in West Bengal.
12.20 pm: Deputy superintendent of NRS Medical College and Hospital Dr (Maj) Dwaipayan Biswas says they are yet to accept the resignation letters of the principal and the medical superintendent. “They are yet to be relieved from their duties,” he tells News18. “Till the time they will come to the hospital to discharge their normal duties.” The principal, Professor Saibal Mukherjee, and Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal Sourav Chatterjee e-mailed their resignation to the director of medical education on Thursday night.
12.18 pm: The Indian Medical Association says it will ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to bring out a central law against such violence, according to NDTV.
12.17 pm: AIIMS medical superintendent DK Sharma says emergency services will continue to function normally today, reports NDTV. “The outpatient department and diagnostic services will largely remain suspended today,” he adds.
12.11 pm: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says he will ask West Bengal chief minister not to make this an issue of prestige. “She gave the doctors an ultimatum, as a result they got angry and went on strike,” he tells ANI. “Today, I will write to Mamata Banerjee ji and will also try to speak to her on this issue.”
12.10 pm: Members of the Resident Doctors’ Association of AIIMS meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan over violence against doctors in West Bengal, reports ANI.
11.56 am: Patients and their relatives wait outside the OPD at AIIMS, Delhi.
11.55 am: Doctors in Nagpur Government Medical College stage protest over violence in West Bengal, reports ANI.
11.54 am: Doctors in Chhattisgarh demand justice.
11.50 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says the government is committed to the safety of doctors, reports ANI. “I appeal to doctors to hold symbolic protests only and continue to carry out their duties,” he adds.
11.40 am: Doctors at Jaipuria hospital in Jaipur wear black bands as a mark of protest.
11.39 am: Members of Indian Medical Association, Trivandrum, hold protest.
11.38 am: Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors joins the nationwide protest. “The incident was clearly a targeted assault,” outfit president Prashant Chaudhary tells ANI. “This has now become a law and order issue. We express solidarity to the seriously injured doctors. We will abstain from providing our routine services from 8 am to 5 pm today, but at the same time we will make sure to inform the administration so that Outpatient Department treatment (OPD), Operation Theatres (OT) and wards keep running.”
11.36 am: Patients face difficulties as resident doctors of AIIMS, Delhi, are on strike. “My mother’s dialysis was scheduled for today, we were told to go and get it done from somewhere else,” a patient’s relative told ANI.
11.34 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the striking junior doctors at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata of verbally abusing her, reports the Hindustan Times. “I went to the emergency section where they could have talked to me, but the language they used when I was there and the manner they abused me,” she said. “Had somebody else been there in my place, some other action would have followed.”
11.32 am: Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim’s daughter criticises Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for badly handling the onging doctors’ strike. In a Facebook post, Shabba Hakim says doctors have the right to peaceful protest and safety at work. “As a TMC supporter I am deeply ashamed at the inaction and the silence of our leader,” she says.
11 am: Junior doctors across West Bengal on Friday continued their strike for the fourth day. The ongoing strike has paralysed services in most of West Bengal’s government hospitals.
The junior doctors at the hospital went on a strike on Tuesday, a day after the family of a patient allegedly attacked two interns. Soon, the protests spread to state-run medical facilities across the state. On Thursday, the agitating doctors defied Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ultimatum to return to work by 2 pm. Banerjee alleged that the protestors were outsiders and a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).