West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued a four-hour ultimatum to the doctors protesting against assault on their colleagues, PTI reported. The chief minister made the comments after she reached the state-run Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital to assess the situation.

Junior doctors in all state-run medical institutions in West Bengal stopped work on Tuesday, a day after the family of a patient, who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, allegedly attacked two interns.

Protests have stalled medical services at government hospitals across the state with reports of clashes between angry patients’ kin and demonstrating doctors in some areas. Protestors had been asking for Banerjee’s intervention as one of their primary demands during the strike.

Banerjee was met with agitating junior doctors on Thursday, raising slogans like “we want justice” when she reached the hospital. “They are outsiders. The government will not support them in any way,” NDTV quoted Banerjee as saying. “I condemn doctors who have gone on strike. Policemen die in line of duty but the police don’t go on a strike.”

The chief minister directed the doctors to get back to work, threatening to take action if her order was not followed. “Outsiders [are] disrupting services at medical colleges and hospitals,” she said, according to PTI.

Banerjee added that medical students who don’t get back to work should leave the hostels. She also asked the police to ensure that only patients get to stay in hospital premises, calling the agitation of junior doctors a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Meanwhile, the members of the Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal demanded adequate security in every medical college and hospital. The doctors also demanded proper action against those who attacked doctors in NRS Hospital. “We will resume working as soon as our demands are fulfilled,” they said, according to ANI.

The shutdown of medical services has directly impacted thousands of patients across the state, sparking an angry response from the general population. Three junior doctors and a fourth-year student of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital were injured on Wednesday after a mob of patients’ relatives hurled bricks at them.