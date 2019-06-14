The Centre on Friday said that the annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices had reduced to 2.45% in May. The Centre attributed it to cheaper food articles, fuel and power items.

This is the lowest since July 2017, according to PTI. The wholesale price index-based inflation was at 3.07% in April. It was 4.78% in May 2018.

Inflation in food items was 6.99%, down from 7.37% in April. However, prices of onion rose during the month, reported PTI. WPI inflation in primary articles fell to 6.16% against 6.50% in April. Fuel and power inflation declined to 0.98% as against 3.84% in April. Manufactured items too saw a decline in prices with inflation at 1.28% in May, against 1.72% in April.

However, the non-food articles inflation rose to 6.23% in May compared to 5.23% the previous month.

On Wednesday, the government said the consumer price inflation rate rose marginally to 3.05% in May. The Consumer Price Index inflation for the month of April stood at 2.99%. Data showed that food prices grew 1.83% in May compared to 1.1% in April. The data showed that CPI-based inflation remained under the Reserve Bank of India’s target level of 4%.

The government also revised the WPI inflation data for March, and pegged it at 3.10%.