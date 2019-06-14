The Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee on Friday declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2019. Kartikey Gupta from Ballarpur in Maharashtra came first in the Common Rank List, scoring 346 out of 372 marks.

Gupta had secured an All India Rank 18 in the JEE Mains. Himanshu Gaurav Singh from Allahabad came second in the JEE Advanced exam while New Delhi’s Archit Bubna secured the third place. The JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions to the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology.

The result of the exam, which were held on May 27, can be checked on the official website of JEE Advanced jeeadv.ac.in.

Of the 38,705 who cleared the test, 5,356 are female candidates. Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates securing rank 10 in the Common Rank List 10 with a score of 308 out of 372 marks.

The results of JEE Main exams were declared on April 29 and the top 2,45,000 rank holders were declared eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination.