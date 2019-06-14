Suspected Maoists gunned down five security personnel at Tiruldih police station in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Friday, reports said. The deceased included two sub inspectors and three Army personnel.

The incident took place when a police patrolling team reached the weekly market at Kukdu Bazar, the Hindustan Times reported.

Some police personnel are also said to be injured in the incident. The attackers also looted weapons from the personnel they murdered, NDTV reported. Police officers have reached the spot for an investigation.

Additional Director General (Operations) ML Meena said relief and rescue operations are being carried out in the area.

The injured were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment, The Indian Express said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das acknowledged the sacrifice of the jawans. “Our government is giving a befitting response to Naxalism,” he tweeted. “The martyrdom of our soldiers will not go in vain.”

सरायकेला में हुए नक्सली हमले में शहीद जवानों की शहादत को नमन। दुख की इस घड़ी में समस्त झारखण्डवासी शहीदों के परिजनों के साथ हैं। हमारी सरकार नक्सलवाद को करारा जवाब दे रही है, हमारे जवानों की शहादत व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगी। — Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) June 14, 2019

On May 28, 15 security personnel were injured when suspected Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device buried under a dirt track in Kuchai block in Seraikela Kharsawan district. After the blast, the suspects opened fire at the personnel.