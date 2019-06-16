The big news: PM Modi chairs all-party meet ahead of Parliament session, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded an ordinance on Ram Temple again, and the toll in the Bihar encephalitis outbreak rose to 83.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi holds first all-party meet ahead of Parliament session: The prime minister is likely to have sought the cooperation of all parties to pass key bills in the Rajya Sabha.
- Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visits Ayodhya, demands ordinance for construction of Ram temple: He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has courage and the Hindus of the whole world were with him.
- Toll in Bihar encephalitis outbreak rises to 83, Union health minister reaches Muzaffarpur: A medical bulletin stated that 69 children have died at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and 14 at Kejriwal Matrisadan till 9 am on Sunday.
- Former Maharashtra Congress leader Radhkrishna Vikhe-Patil joins Cabinet: As many as 12 other legislators took oath as ministers, while six resigned from the Cabinet.
- India to levy higher tariffs on 28 US products from today: These 28 items include almonds, apples and walnuts.
- At least 40 people die of heatwave in a day in Bihar, 27 in Aurangabad alone: In Gaya, 12 people died of heatstroke.
- Bye-elections to six vacant Rajya Sabha seats to be held on July 5: Three seats are currently vacant in the Upper House from Odisha, two from Gujarat and one from Bihar.
- Saudi Arabia blames Iran for attacks on its oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said the kingdom will not ‘hesitate to deal with any threat to our people’.
- Doctors in West Bengal say they are open to talks with Mamata Banerjee, but will decide venue later: Earlier on Saturday, doctors had turned down Banerjee’s offer of talks behind closed doors, terming it an eyewash.
- Railways drop massage service plan after BJP MP says it is against Indian culture: Indore legislator Shankar Lalwani had wondered if it would be appropriate to provide such a service in the presence of women.