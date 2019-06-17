Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday criticised the West Bengal administration for the violence that erupted in the state during the Lok Sabha elections and has continued since then, Hindustan Times reported.

“What is happening in West Bengal?” he asked. “Has anything like this ever happened? Action should be taken by the administration.” Bhagwat was speaking at the concluding programme of the third year of training scheduled for RSS volunteers in Reshmibagh.

On the political violence in West Bengal, Bhagwat said those who were killed may belong to a certain party, but calling those who protest against the killings “outsiders” was wrong, PTI reported. Bhagwat said it was the duty of the state to contain violence and to implement law and order. “...Anyone who fails to do so cannot even be called Raja [ruler],” he said.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had asked the West Bengal government to submit reports on political violence in the state, which has reportedly claimed 160 lives in the last four years, and the ongoing doctors’ strike. At least three people died in violence that broke out in North 24 Parganas earlier this month.

The RSS chief said groups are formed for elections, but the country remains one after the polls. “Election is a competition and hence groups are formed,” PTI quoted Bhagwat. “However, if the winning group in its pride and the losing group due to its loss start indulging in undignified behaviour, then it is a loss for the country.”

Bhagwat said there was talk of unity on one hand, while on the other hand people were pitted against each other. “Can the love for power and the possibility of not being able to grab it drive someone to such an extent?” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Bhagwat said there were attempts to divide the society for personal gains over the last five years, but the people had rejected it during the recent elections.

In a reference to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Bhagwat said people of the country have reposed faith in the present government for the promises fulfilled by them in the last five years, although “some of them still need to fulfilled”.