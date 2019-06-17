Doctors on strike in West Bengal will meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported. The doctors will meet the chief minister at the state secretariat at 3 pm, an unidentified government official told the daily.

The doctors may seek better infrastructure at state-run hospitals, better security and the arrest of the attackers at NRS Hospital. Around 60 junior doctors, representing 14 medical colleges in West Bengal, are likely to participate in the meeting, The Indian Express had reported on Sunday. However, unlike the protestors’ demands, no media will be allowed at the meeting.

Protests had broken out on June 11 after a mob attacked two interns at the hospital, following the death of a patient. Doctors have continued their protest for the last six days. The protest against the assault on doctors has spread to other parts of the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the doctors had said Banerjee was free to decide the venue for a meeting with them, but stressed it should be held in the open. “We are keen to end this impasse,” a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors said. “We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association said that a nationwide strike call for Sunday will be withdrawn at 6 am on Monday, for 24 hours. The strike had affected the Out Patient Departments, routine operation theatre and ward visits on Sunday.

Over 100 private hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in Karnataka suspended outpatient services on Monday following a call by the Indian Medical Association, PTI reported. Government hospitals remained open after the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular. “Almost all private hospitals and clinics have shut their OPD services,” said Karnataka IMA president N Dhanpal told PTI. “Emergency and pregnancy cases were taken up.”

On Saturday, the doctors had turned down Banerjee’s offer of talks behind closed doors, calling it an eyewash. The doctors had said they will continue to protest because there was “no honest initiative” by the chief minister. The protestors had insisted that Banerjee visit NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata to hold talks with them.

The medical body had launched a four-day nationwide protest starting Friday and had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the enactment of a central law to check violence against healthcare workers.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors. In a letter on Friday, Vardhan had asked Banerjee to personally intervene in the protests.