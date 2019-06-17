Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian team’s 89-run victory over Pakistan at the ongoing World Cup in England, calling the win a “another strike” on the neighbouring country.

“Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same,” Shah said on Twitter. “Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win.”

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army claimed to have carried out “surgical strikes on terror launchpads” across the Line of Control to neutralise alleged infiltrators the previous night. The strikes followed an attack on an Army base Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri, in which 17 Indian soldiers were killed. In February, the Indian government said it had carried out an air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp in Balakot, Pakistan, days after the terrorist group had killed 40 security personnel in the Pulwama bombing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the team. “The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory,” he said on twitter. “We are all proud of Team India.”

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wished the team and captain Virat Kohli for a “spectacular win” against Pakistan. “A proud moment for India and cricket fans across the world,” he said. “May the winning streak of Indian cricket team continue in the ongoing world cup match.”

“Congratulations #TeamIndia for a superb performance and extending its World Cup winning streak against Pakistan to 7-0,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. “Superb Performances by Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and several records broken. A memorable victory indeed!”

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit Twitter handle said: “Dear Pakistan, How is the josh??? Pakistan: I am not supposed to tell you that...” “How is the josh” is popular dialogue from the Hindi movie Uri: The Surgical Strike which is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes. The Twitter handle also paid tribute to Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan.

